A tractor overturned into a creek in East Lampeter Township, initially trapping a teenage boy, police and fire officials reported.

The incident was called in at 3:31 p.m. at Millstream Road by Strasburg Pike, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

A 15-year-old boy was trapped under the tractor, Lafayette Fire Chief David Keens said. The teen's head was above the water, and firefighters were able to create a makeshift dam to lower the water level. A medical helicopter was initially requested but canceled.

The teen was removed from underneath the tractor around 4 p.m., dispatch reported. He was alert and conscious, Keens said.

Emergency units were able to lift the tractor using hydraulic rescue tools, Keens said. Additionally, a tow-truck was also dispatched, though the boy was extricated before the truck arrived.

Police left the incident around 4:37 p.m., Sgt. Greg Dolk of East Lampeter Township police said. Fire crews were still on scene cleaning up hazardous materials when police left.

Roads were shutdown at Gridley and Millstream roads, and Millstream and Strasburg Pike, dispatch said.