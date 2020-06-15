A tractor rolled into a creek in East Lampeter Township, initially trapping at least one passenger, radio dispatch reported.

The incident was called in at 3:31 p.m. at Millstream Road by Strasburg Pike, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

A supervisor at Lancaster County-Wide Communications said a 15-year-old was trapped inside the tractor, but could not confirm if there were other passengers. A medical helicopter was initially requested but canceled.

The teen was extricated from the tractor around 4 p.m., dispatch reported.

Roads have been shutdown at Gridley and Millstream roads, and Millstream and Strasburg Pike, dispatch said.

This is a developing story.