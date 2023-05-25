Emergency teams rescued a man who fell into a wastewater plant concrete basin in Ephrata Borough Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the Ephrata Borough Wastewater Treatment Plant at 405 South Reading Road at 2:26 p.m. for a rescue call. The man was reported to be unresponsive, and responders requested an emergency kit to revive him.

According to Ephrata Police Chief Chris McKim, an approximately 30-year-old man fell at least 20 feet into a concrete basin in one of the structures on the property after the roof gave out underneath him. The man was there as part of a construction company refurbishing the plant.

Responders said the man was removed from the basin at 3:45 p.m. and he was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for injuries via ambulance. His status is currently unknown.

At least 10 units responded to the scene, with a rescue helicopter landing nearby. McKim said emergency crews and fire companies responded from across the northern part of Lancaster.

“We're very grateful for their help and certainly our hearts and prayers go out to the injured family, his loved ones and himself.”