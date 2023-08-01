Lancaster city municipal workers, police officers and firefighters will face off on the softball diamond this weekend to raise money for homeless people in Lancaster County.

Now in its second year, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees’ Battle of the Unions Benefit Softball Tournament will take over Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster city on Saturday, and this year all proceeds will be given to the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition.

Brian Wagner, president of AFSCME, said the idea for this year’s charity came from his work as a code enforcement officer for the City of Lancaster. He saw a need in the community that the tournament could help fill.

“When you have a mother and kids, or a family and kids, uprooted from their property … it’s huge that you can help those people immediately,” he said.

READ NEXT: Here are the top players to watch in L-L League football in 2023 [roundup]

The event begins at 11 a.m. with a party on the plaza, and the first pitch is slated for noon. The event includes dozens of vendors, live music, a balloon artist and face painter, raffle prizes and an appearance from Barnstormers mascot Cylo.

The softball tournament consists of four games with five innings each: AFSCME vs. fire, fire vs. police, police vs. AFSCME and the championship. This year, 21 firefighters, 16 municipal workers and 14 police officers will compete.

The Lancaster City Professional Firefighters Association currently holds the Battle of the Unions trophy, which it won last year, raising funds for the local chapter of Autism Speaks.

Last year, organizers were “thrown a curveball,” Wagner said, when the original date was rained out and postponed until October. Wagner said they’re expecting a better turnout this time around, with upward of 500 attendees.

Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition representatives will be on-site to answer questions and provide resources for those offering their support and those seeking help themselves.

“It’s for those people that might need that assistance and might not know which door to knock on,” Wagner said. “So if they can just come on out and say, ‘Hey, I’m experiencing something, can you direct me the right way?’ I think having that face there at the event and it being the benefit for that event, it’s great.”

Admission is by donation at the door. For more information, visit the Battle of the Unions’ Facebook page.