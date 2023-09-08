It didn’t look like a run-of-the-mill stumble.

When a man in his 50s collapsed 20 feet from the finish line in Lancaster city’s annual Red Rose Run 5-mile race three months ago, Wakefield EMS Assistant Chief Adam Waltemyer knew something was seriously wrong.

“You can tell when somebody stumbles and trips, and you can tell when somebody passes out and goes down,” Waltemyer said. “He went down face first and then didn’t move.”

The man had a heart attack, but Waltemyer and a host of Lancaster County police officers, firefighters and ambulance personnel were able to save his life.

On Friday, 10 first responders received the Emergency Health Services Federation’s Clinical Save Award for their lifesaving efforts, at a ceremony at Lancaster City Fire Station 1 on West King Street.

Waltemyer, himself a recipient, presented awards to Lancaster firefighters Gregory Galante, Lt. Kenneth Zimmerman and Angel Rosario; police detective Michael Gerace; police officer Benjamin Rothermel; EMTs Robin French and Brendan McAlester; paramedic Kristin Bonacum; and EMT Elizabeth Custer with Fulton Township-based Wakefield EMS, which serves the southern part of the county.

“With the collaboration of all the agencies you see here, we were able to get the patient’s heartbeat back, and he was later discharged from the hospital with no residual effects,” Waltemyer said during the ceremony.

The man whose life was saved was not present Friday at the ceremony, where friends, family and co-workers of the first responders gathered to celebrate.

Clinical Save Awards are given to emergency responders who resuscitate and transport a patient whose heart has stopped, who later leaves a hospital without significant neurological impairment.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 356,000 people experience cardiac arrest outside a hospital setting every year in the United States. Between 60% and 80% of people who experience a heart attack die before reaching a hospital.

Waltemyer said saving a person’s life feels great.

“It’s a warm fuzzy [feeling],” Waltemyer said. “To finally get this outcome, it makes you feel good inside, like you’re actually doing something good.”