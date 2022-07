A state road crew will perform an emergency pipe replacement next week on Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) in East Hempfield Township, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The work between Running Pump Road and Route 741 (Rohrerstown Road) will take place Monday and last until July 29, PennDOT said in a Wednesday press release.

Route 23 will be closed to through traffic just west of Pin Oak Drive, and a detour will use Running Pump Road, Noll Drive and Route 741, PennDOT said.