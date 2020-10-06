New Holland Borough police and at least a dozen other emergency units are searching for a missing 77-year-old New Holland Borough man Tuesday.
Police provided a photo of the man but did not give out his name and said he was missing from the 500 block of West Broad Street.
WGAL News 8 identified the man as Gene McFarland and said that he is believed to be endangered and has dementia.
Search detail in the borough began around 1:32 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
Police said the man was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Holland Borough police at 717-354-4646.
This story is developing and will be updated.