New Holland Borough police are searching for this 77-year-old man that went missing from the 500 block of West Broad Street, according to police. 

New Holland Borough police and at least a dozen other emergency units are searching for a missing 77-year-old New Holland Borough man Tuesday. 

Police provided a photo of the man but did not give out his name and said he was missing from the 500 block of West Broad Street. 

WGAL News 8 identified the man as Gene McFarland and said that he is believed to be endangered and has dementia. 

Search detail in the borough began around 1:32 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

Police said the man was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans. 

Anyone with information is asked to call New Holland Borough police at 717-354-4646. 

This story is developing and will be updated. 

