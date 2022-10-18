Emergency crews responded to a report of a child shot in Lancaster city Tuesday night.

Crews responded at 7:06 p.m. to the 500 block of Woodward Street for report of a baby shot in the face by a child, according to dispatch reports. A supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications confirmed that the dispatch involved a child reportedly shot, but referred a reporter to Lancaster city police for additional information.

An officer with the police department declined to comment. Several police cars are in the area and an area is blocked with police tape.

Neighbors in the area said they didn't hear any gunfire, but one neighbor said she heard screaming and crying. Other neighbors said they saw officers giving CPR to a child for about 15 minutes. They estimated that the child looked to be under the age of 5.