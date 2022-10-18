A child was reported shot in Lancaster city Tuesday night.

Crews responded around 7 p.m. to the 500 block of Woodward Street for report of a baby shot in the face by a child, according to dispatch reports. A supervisor with Lancaster County Wide Communications confirmed that the dispatch involved a child reportedly shot, but referred a reporter to Lancaster city police for additional information.

Another news outlet said the child’s grandfather, whom they did not identify, said the child had died. Lancaster County coroner Stephen Diamantoni, however, said Tuesday evening his office had not been called.

An officer with the police department declined to comment. Several police cars are in the area and an area is blocked with police tape.

Neighbors in the area said they didn't hear any gunfire, but one neighbor said she heard screaming and crying. Another neighbor, who said he saw officers inside the house searching with flashlights, also said a man on the scene was screaming and crying, saying "they killed my baby."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.