Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak near Conestoga Valley's middle and high school campus in East Lampeter Township.
Fire officials were dispatched around 9:10 a.m. to Horseshoe Road near Willow Road.
Horseshoe Road is closed between Mount Sidney and Willow roads, according to Lancaster County's 911 center. Conestoga Valley's campus is off Horseshoe Road.
District spokeswoman Kendal Gapinski said in an email that students are being kept from going outside to to the west of the high school as a precaution.
"We will continue to follow our All Hazards Plan, take direction from the fire department and monitor the situation. The safety of our students remains our top priority," she said.
Buses have been put on standby for high school in case the school needs to evacuate, according to emergency dispatches.
UGI crews are on scene.
