Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a Conoy Township soil and fertilizer plant.

Emergency crews responded at 9:52 a.m. to the Fertrell Company plant at the intersection of North 2nd Street and Bainbridge Road for a reported fire. he plant is just north of Bainbridge and close to the Susquehanna River.

A total of 16 emergency units, including five from Dauphin County, were at the scene as of 10:15 a.m.

Efforts to reach emergency dispatch were not immediately successful. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.