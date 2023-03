Emergency crews responded to a residential fire in Ephrata borough Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Lincoln Avenue near Weinhold Alley at 7:43 a.m. for a dwelling fire, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. A dispatcher said firefighters extinguished the fire by 8:03 a.m.

The dispatcher could not confirm the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.