One person was transported to a hospital via helicopter after a vehicle crash in West Cocalico Township Thursday night.

The crash, reported at 7:02 p.m., took place near Greenville and South Peartown roads and involved one vehicle, radio dispatch said.

The vehicle crashed into an embankment, dispatch said, and its sole passenger was initially trapped inside the vehicle.

Units were still on scene at 9:50 p.m.

This is a developing story.