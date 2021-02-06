Rumors related to a medical emergency involving a Conestoga Valley High School student last week have led some parents to question whether the school district is sharing the whole truth about what happened.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, emergency responders were called to the high school for a suspected overdose, according to East Lampeter Township police spokesman Lt. Robert Eachus. Students, unaware of what was transpiring in the hallways, were told to stay in their classrooms. Meanwhile, a popular Facebook page, called Lancaster County, PA and Global Emergency Alerts and News, which pulls breaking news from dispatches from Lancaster County-Wide Communications, posted that there had been an overdose at the school.

The page is not affiliated with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Still, word spread, and parents began to panic.

The school district later that day released a statement online and via email to parents and teachers attempting to set the record straight.

“On Thursday morning, an inaccurate post circulated on social media, namely Facebook, that there had been an overdose at Conestoga Valley High School,” the district shared in a statement online and via email to parents, faculty and staff. “Conestoga Valley is confirming that there was not an overdose at the high school.”

Some parents, however, weren’t satisfied with the district’s explanation.

“If it came across the police scanner as an overdose, the school should be upfront with parents,” one parent commented. “It is definitely a discussion worth having with the kids.”

“The thing that pisses me off the most, is my kid was in lock down and we still don’t know why,” another parent said. “I think as parents we should know why the school went on lockdown.”

Attempts to reach these and other Conestoga Valley parents were unsuccessful.

So what exactly happened?

Because the incident involved a minor, the information public officials can release is limited.

According to Eachus, with the East Lampeter Township police, the 911 call came from the high school, and an overdose was initially reported. When police responded, however, “it was treated as a medical call, not an overdose,” he said. The student was transported to a local hospital.

There was no evidence of drug sharing among students, and no one else was in danger at the school, Eachus said.

School district spokeswoman Katie Meier told LNP | LancasterOnline that there was a “student medical issue” and “100% not an overdose.”

Students were not placed on “lockdown,” she said. Students simply were asked to remain in their classrooms so medical personnel could make their way through the hallway.

Information about these types of incidents will come directly from the district, Meier said, not an “absurd” Facebook page like the one that caused the “incorrect” overdose rumor to spread.

The post has since been deleted from the Facebook page.