The Manheim Township-based Emerald Foundation has been awarded a $500,000 state grant to promote esports throughout the region, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

The funds are part of the PAsmart Advancing Grant program, which seeks to expand access to computer science and STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — education in Pennsylvania. The state awarded $10.8 million to 26 schools and education-focused organizations this year.

This is the Emerald Foundation’s second such grant. It also received $500,000 to help launch esports programs in 2019. With part of that money, the foundation gave 15 area schools $3,000 to help create an esports club, purchase technology and hire a general manager.

The first school in Lancaster County to start its own team was La Academia Partnership Charter School in Lancaster city. Since then, more than a dozen clubs have formed in the county.

This year, the Emerald Foundation plans to use the $500,000, plus an additional $780,000 in existent resources, to expand esports and career readiness, according to a grant summary provided by the group. To do that, the document states, it will partner with the Allegheny County, Lancaster-Lebanon and Chester County intermediate units, as well as other workforce groups to launch 100 esports clubs in Pennsylvania in the 2021-22 school year and expand career exploration opportunities targeting in-demand jobs.

The popularity of esports, or competitive video gaming, has skyrocketed in recent years, thanks to shooter games like Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Overwatch and fantasy games like League of Legends.

In a 2019 interview with LNP | LancasterOnline, Emerald Foundation chief esports strategist Terry Kraft said improved social-emotional skills and problem-solving skills, improved attention and scientific reasoning and more are some of the benefits of video gaming.