Tucker Carlson spent a good bit of his popular FOX News show last Monday attacking his favorite targets. Dr. Anthony Fauci. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. And big-city mayors who, he alleges, are soft on crime.

But he also set his sights on the government’s case against Amos Miller, an Amish farmer whose organic farm lies about six miles east of downtown Lancaster.

“So apparently someone in the department of ‘Let’s wreck America as quickly as possible’ in the Biden administration has decided we’ve got too much food in this country …” Carlson said.

“So with that in mind agents from the Biden administration — armed — have decided to attack the Amish.”

Carlson’s diatribe against federal prosecutors was the most high-profile example of how national conservatives have embraced Miller’s years-long legal odyssey as their latest cause célèbre in the fight against what they see as government overreach.

But that narrative is slanted and incomplete — and refuted by public record.

Food-safety experts and even Miller’s own attorney say the federal government has given the poultry and livestock farmer opportunity to comply with federal food safety laws.

“Both the government and the judge have bent over backwards to keep him in business,” said attorney Steven Lafuente, who represents the farm.

Still, conservative media cannot resist a David-vs-Goliath tale of powerful government regulators supposedly punishing average Americans who are trying to make a living.

The Miller case is no different.

Though Miller himself says he’s uncomfortable with all the attention, he’s reaping thousands of dollars in donations from it.

“It’s not my cup of tea,” he said Wednesday. “I prefer not to be in the media or politics. I just want to be a farmer and provide nutrient-dense food to my members.”

His comments came the same day he spoke to conservative broadcaster Glenn Beck for a segment for Beck’s podcast released on Wednesday.

Miller’s farm

Miller owns Miller’s Organic Farm on Mill Creek School Road in Upper Leacock Township.

The poultry and livestock operation sells to customers across the country, but doesn’t have a required Federal Grant of Inspection issued to slaughtering operations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service under the Federal Meat Inspection Act.

Miller slaughtered animals as recently as last summer — in violation of a consent decree with the government. The government also said Miller has sold misbranded meat and poultry products — also a violation of regulations under the Meat Act — since at least 2016.

A more thorough examination of the years-long matter than provided by conservative media shows the government — and judge — seemingly going out of their way to bring Miller into compliance, even after Miller did things like having meat butchered on an adjacent property that also was not federally approved.

Attorney Lafuente, of Dallas, Texas, has been representing the farm in an unusual arrangement: Miller doesn’t want Lafuente as his personal attorney, and Lafuente asked U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith last fall to let him out of the case.

However, in November, the judge said he was keeping Lafuente on as an attorney for the farm because federal rules require that businesses be represented by counsel. Even though he technically isn’t representing Miller, Lafuente still tries to work with him.

No one is trying to shut Miller’s business down — not the USDA, not government attorneys, not the judge, Lafuente said. They just want Miller to comply with food safety regulations.

At an April hearing where Miller said he was considering giving up selling meat and poultry instead of complying with those regulations, Smith told Miller, “Nobody wants you to stop doing what you do. You just need to come into compliance.”

But for whatever reason, Lafuente said, Miller has an “aversion to government regulation.”

The regulations the government is seeking Miller’s compliance with are there for a reason — to protect public health, Lafuente said.

Miller told LNP on Wednesday that he’s been trying to work with regulators to reach a resolution. He said that the latest proposal was for him to have his butchering done at a USDA-inspected facility, but the closest was five hours away and he said the chemicals used there would be off-putting to his customers.

Miller does not want to use a citric acid antimicrobial rinse that the USDA allows. Citric acid is found in lemons, limes and other citrus fruits.

How regulators learned of Amos Miller Amos Miller first came to the attention of the Food and Drug Administration in 2016 when it identified Listeria in samples of Miller’s raw milk and it was found to be genetically similar to bacteria in two people who developed listeriosis — one of whom died — after consuming raw milk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, nausea or diarrhea. If the infection spreads to the nervous system, symptoms such as headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or convulsions can occur. The illness mainly affects pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Death occurs in about 20 percent of the cases according to the FDA. in early 2016, the USDA was informed that Miller was slaughtering animals for sale despite not being federally inspected. Inspectors subsequently documented unlabeled and mislabeled meats. Court filings over the years portray Miller as unwilling to cooperate with inspectors even as they repeatedly tried to help him. last summer, a federal judge found Miller in civil contempt of court for violating a court order prohibiting him from selling meat that wasn’t processed at an inspected slaughterhouse. Miller has been ordered to pay more than $300,000 in fines and costs, but hasn’t paid a cent. He’s also been invoking “sovereign citizen” language in self-filed court documents. Sovereign citizen adherents believe in the legally baseless assertion that individuals, and not courts or lawmakers, can decide what laws to follow. “If that were the case, cocaine dealers could create a private club,” said Steven Lafuente, an attorney representing Miller’s farm. “Everyone has freedom of association. There’s nothing wrong with that. But it’s what you do with that association,” Lafuente said. In Miller’s case he’s engaging in public commerce. Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, thinks that this part of Miller’s case, which he has been following, hasn’t gotten enough attention. Pitcavage said there has been a longstanding affinity between the sovereign citizen movement and operation’s like Miller’s. He said these arguments have been deployed as far back as the 1990s,and he pointed to a similar 2012 case involving the sale of raw milk in California. Miller’s private membership argument has also been tested, and failed, in court many times before. “(For) anything where you want to get around regulation they've come up with these pseudo-legal arguments where the notion is that someone creative private membership association and you sign up and become a member of that, that is a contract between you and the association and according to the Constitution, the federal government cannot interfere with contracts and therefore it immunizes you from having to obey any federal law or regulations,” Pitcavage said, calling the argument “gobbledygook.” “It’s not a valid tactic. Their legal rationalizations are without merit.”

‘Rules based in science’ George Lapsley is the federal food safety expert serving as Judge Smith’s agent. He’s tried to work with Miller. Lapsley has spent his entire career in the food-safety industry, first with the USDA and then as an industry consultant. “This is not government overreach. This is what the USDA set out to do in 1906 — to protect food safety. These are the rules, period…. They are based in science,” said Lapsley. Lapsley was referring to the Federal Meat Inspection Act, which became law that year, following the 1905 publication of Upton Sinclair’s “The Jungle.” The book, which was intended to show the exploitation of workers, contained descriptions of unsanitary and dangerous conditions in meatpacking plants and helped lead to the act. “There are a lot of people cooperating with Amos Miller. The USDA has been very professional. The judge has been very considerate. And a couple times — and this is public record — Mr. Miller has tweaked the judge,” Lapsley said. Once, despite a court order directing that Lapsley be allowed access to the farm, Miller refused to cooperate with Lapsley. Lapsley’s and Lafuente’s expenses are to be paid out of the fines Miller thus far hasn’t paid. At a May hearing, Miller told Smith he sent $50,000 to Lafuente to be put toward the fines and costs, but he claimed his bank froze his line of credit after bank officials learned of his troubles through the media. Case a cash cow? Lately, media coverage in Miller’s favor has reaped him benefits. Since the Carlson segment, online donation sites run by one of the member’s of his private purchasing group has raised more than $90,000 through Thursday morning, the woman who runs them said. Anke Meyn, who runs the Pastured Farm Food Club in Palm Beach County, Florida, said she gets most of her club’s food from Miller’s farm. She’s been raising money for Miller on popular fundraising websites GoFundMe and GiveSendGo. There are a few others raising money as well, including Miller himself. The donation sites LNP identified have raised more than $393,000 as of Friday afternoon. Meyn’s two sites account for more than $260,000 of that total. Meyn said Miller’s customers should have the right to choose what they eat. “How did people survive before the USDA acquired all the power under the sun?” she said to make her point. She also questioned why the government inspects beef slaughtering, but not water buffalo or rabbits. Processors of those animals, along with antelope, reindeer, elk, deer, migratory waterfowl and game birds may seek voluntary inspection, but it is not federally mandated. Meyn said Miller’s operation is clean. Given the number of customers Miller has — he has claimed more than 4,000 across the country — Meyn said, “If we were not sanitary don’t you think with all the orders we fill that if someone got sick, we’d know?” David vs. Goliath Lafuente saw the Tucker Carlson report and he disputed its claims that the farm had been raided by armed federal agents. Lafuente said he thinks the conservative media that have done stories on Miller recently are “trying to turn him into a martyr of sorts.” A message sent Thursday to the users of a social media platform popular with conservatives said, “Christian Nationalism is not merely a political movement, in fact it is primarily a spiritual and cultural one. This farmer is an example for us all. He built his own operation and works the land to provide for his family as God intended. This is what true Christian Nationalism looks like. Soverignty. (sic) Sustainability. Liberty. That is why it is so important for us to get this story out there and support this farmer in any way that we can, even if it’s as simple as saying a prayer for his family.” The site is Gab, which has been criticized for racist and anti-Semitic posts by its members. The government maintains that it’s only seeking to have Miller comply with laws that other meat processors must follow. “FSIS has not singled out Miller’s or denied it any accommodation that FSIS has extended to similarly situated farmers. Other Pennsylvania Amish/Mennonite meat and poultry farmers and sellers routinely submit to FSIS inspection and other statutory and regulatory requirements,” the government wrote in a 2019 filing in the case. Jeff Stoltzfus, a Penn State Extension food safety educator based in Lancaster County, could not speak about Miller’s case, but conducts food safety training for Amish and other producers. “They want to work with the inspectors,” he said. Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, said that all media, not just right-wing outlets, frame stories such as Miller’s as David vs. Goliath. “But right now with Republicans out of power and Democrats heading the government, anything that the federal government does can be used as a way to attack the government to make a political point,” Pitcavage said. “That’s a time-honored tradition. And right now in particular, there’s a lot of people who are trying to gin up anger about the government.” Pitcavage and Lafuente both noted that the scrutiny of Miller’s farm by regulators began after a listeria outbreak was linked to the farm in 2016. Miller declined to discuss the Listeria incident or his legal arguments. Lafuente said if something similar were to happen with his meat, the USDA would need a way to trace back the source of the outbreak to ensure more people did not get sick, hence the government’s interest in bringing him into inspection compliance. “I mean, there’s a reason why there are regulations about things like Listeria,” Pitcavage said. “And so this is a big deal. It shows an example of someone who is trying to get around these sorts of laws or regulations, and then there could be negative consequences.”