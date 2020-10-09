A total of 11 horses, one of which died, were seized from a Peach Bottom residence Thursday after officials with the Pennsylvania SPCA and investigators found some in emaciated condition.

The horses' owner, 45-year-old Joanna Fleming, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.

Fleming failed to provide necessary veterinary care to four horses, some of which were emaciated "resulting in serious bodily injury or death," according to a news release from the SPCA. One of the horses, a newborn named Baby, was found to be septic and with necrotic wounds.

Baby was taken to the New Bolton Center veterinary hospital in Chester County, where vets determined her condition was "unrecoverable," according to the release. Baby was then humanely euthanized, the SPCA said.

"Additionally, three other horses removed were found in emaciated body conditions with severe dental disease, overgrown hooves and rain rot," according to the release.

Of the remaining 10 horses removed from Fleming's property, five have been adopted and five are still in the SPCA's protective custody, according to the release.

Fleming was arraigned on her charges on Thursday, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19, according to court documents.

Fleming is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.