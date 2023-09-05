Three water mains broke along Route 230 in Elizabethtown Borough on Tuesday morning, closing part of the road and prompting a request that customers conserve water.

Emergency crews responded to the 1600 block of South Market Street (Route 230) around 9 a.m. for a report of a water main break. Two other mains broke nearby soon after, closing South Market Street between Anchor and Sheaffer roads.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Del Becker, authority manager with Elizabethtown Area Water Authority, said crews had fixed one of the breaks and were expected to fix the other two Tuesday evening.

Elizabethtown Area Water Authority asked its customers to reduce their water use for the time being, due to the loss of water during the break, Becker said. The water authority didn’t know early Tuesday evening what caused the breaks.

Residents were already asked to conserve water as Lancaster County has been under a drought watch, with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture encouraging the monitoring of nonessential water use.