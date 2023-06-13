The Elizabethtown Area Water Authority is asking residents to reduce their use of water.

On June 7, the EAWA approved Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Policy which encourages individuals to reduce their water use by five to ten percent, or three to six gallons of water per day.

Lancaster County experienced the driest May on record. On Monday, the county received about an inch of rain -- four times what fell in all of May.

"The levels have dropped significantly, and while we have plenty of water for our customers, we are asking them to take voluntary steps to limit their consumption," Dr. Dale Treese, president of the EAWA board, said in a news release. "The rain this week was helpful in the short term, but it wasn't enough to replenish groundwater supplies."

The EAWA listed the following ways to limit water use:

- Run water only when necessary

- Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often

- Avoid watering lawns, gardens and plants, especially in the afternoon when water more easily evaporates

- Check for household leaks

- Sweep instead of hose

- Setup a rain barrel to repurpose rain when it does fall

For more information, visit www.etown-water.com/water-conservation.