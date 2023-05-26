An Elizabethtown Middle School employee is facing charges for sending sexually explicit photographs and a video to students and having sexual contact with a 15-year-old.

Megan Carlisle, 37, of Elizabethtown, was employed by the Elizabethtown Middle School as a paraprofessional and In-School-Suspension monitor when she was charged for sexual offenses involving minors in the school. According to her LinkedIn profile, Carlisle was also a Cheerleading Commissioner with the Elizabethtown Boys Club, now the Etown Bears Club.

Northwest Regional Police officers discovered sexually explicit nude photographs and a video taken by Carlisle on several student cell phones. Police were able to identify the 15-year-old victim who said Carlisle had sexual contact with him while he was in the ISS classroom on April 28.

After school was dismissed, the student said Carlisle contacted him via Snapchat and began texting him numerous times, discussing sexual things and sending him and a 16-year-old friend explicit photos and a video she took. That evening Carlisle picked up the victim in Mount Joy Township and engaged in sexual contact with him in a nearby parking lot.

The police are unsure how many students Carlisle’s photos and videos were sent to. There is an ongoing investigation following allegations of other victims.

Carlisle was arrested on Thursday and charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful sexual contact with a minor, statutory assault, unlawful contact with a minor, two counts of sexual contact with a student, dissemination of sexually explicit material to a minor and two counts of corruption of minors. Carlisle is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison on a $200,000 bail.