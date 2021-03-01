Too busy catching up on sleep this weekend to login and get your dose of LNP | LancasterOnline? We get it, it was the weekend after all.

Here are five stories you may have missed from this past weekend.

East Cocalico mother, family pushing forward 16 months after crash caused by drunken driver

Diane Berardi couldn’t believe her ears. Didn’t want to, actually. Somehow it had happened again. Somehow the scourge of drunken driving had hit her family once more.

To read more, click the link below.

Who is Claire Miller, Manheim Township teen charged in her sister's death?

In proving that someone committed a crime, prosecutors don’t have to establish motive - the reason a person broke the law.

But it’s human nature to seek explanations for unthinkable crimes like murder. Who did this, and why?

To read more, click the link below.

As one-year anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic approaches here, there's reason for cautious optimism [editorial]

You might have experienced an unfamiliar feeling — that is, hope — when you read the article on the front page of last week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline reporting that COVID-19 cases were plummeting nationwide and vaccinations were increasing.

To read more, click the link below.

This journalist went on 12 diets to lose weight; here's what actually worked [Q&A]

In 2018, Americans spent more than $72 billion — billion! — on weight loss programs and related products. Joining their ranks was award-winning journalist Barry Estabrook, who was on doctor’s orders to shed 40 pounds.

To read more, click the link below.

Elizabethtown teacher resigns after accidentally posting porn link during Zoom session

A Spanish teacher at Elizabethtown Area High School has resigned after he accidentally posted a link to a pornography website while teaching remotely via Zoom last week.

To read more, click the link below.