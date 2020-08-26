Students in seventh through 12th grades in Elizabethtown Area School District who had planned on being back in classrooms full time when school reopens Monday will now be in those classrooms only two days a week, with instruction provided online three days a week.

Students in kindergarten through sixth grade who are not signed up for EASD Online will still attend school in-person five days a week.

Based in part on new guidance from the state on when to close because of positive coronavirus cases, the school board agreed with the administration’s recommendation that secondary students switch to a hybrid model blending in-person and remote instruction.

The board voted 7-2 to approve the revised instructional plan Tuesday, with board members Erin Grosh and Michael Martin dissenting.

At Tuesday’s meeting, teacher Jeremy Troop, president of Elizabethtown Area Education Association, the teachers union representing more than 270 teachers, urged board members to consider the hybrid model for older students, adding that trends have shown that middle and high school students transmit the coronavirus at higher rates than younger children.

Shanna Johnson, who noted the emotional difficulties her two children have experienced since schools closed in March, asked whether an entire school or just a classroom would close if people test positive.

Superintendent Michele Balliet’s presentation included state guidance issued Aug. 13. For counties with a moderate transmission rate (including Lancaster County), if there are two to four cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period, a school should be closed five to seven days. For five or more cases, the closing should last 14 days.

Balliet said closure could occur just for a classroom or by building or districtwide, depending on the scenario and input from medical professionals.

“COVID-19 cases will occur in the district,” Balliet said. “Our goal is to figure out how to slow that spread or reduce that spread.”

Switching to a hybrid model for secondary students allows for smaller groupings of students in the middle school/high school complex, enhancing the school’s ability to monitor and track potential cases, thus reducing the possibility of closing the entire building.

Balliet recommended the revised plan for secondary students be in place until the end of the first high school semester on Jan. 22. The board will assess the reopening plan at its meetings in November.