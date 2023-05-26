An Elizabethtown Middle School employee is charged with sending sexually explicit photographs and a video to students and having sexual contact with a 15-year-old.

Megan Carlisle, 37, of Elizabethtown, was employed by the Elizabethtown Middle School as a paraprofessional and in-school-suspension monitor when she was charged with sexual offenses involving minors in the school. According to her LinkedIn profile, Carlisle was also a cheerleading commissioner with the Elizabethtown Boys Club, now the Etown Bears Club.

Northwest Regional Police officers said they discovered sexually explicit nude photographs and a video taken by Carlisle on several student cell phones. Police said they identified the 15-year-old victim who said Carlisle had sexual contact with him while he was in the suspension classroom on April 28.

After school was dismissed, the student said Carlisle contacted him via Snapchat and began texting him numerous times, discussing sexual things and sending him and a 16-year-old friend explicit photos and a video she took. Snapchat deletes photos and videos after they are played, but the 16-year-old recorded them on a cell phone. That evening Carlisle picked up the boy in Mount Joy Township and engaged in sexual contact with him in a nearby parking lot.

Police said the victim walked home that evening and asked Carlisle for money for food, which she transferred him $20 via Cash App for DoorDash. The next day the victim asked Carlisle for vape pods, which she gave to him in the same area they met up at the day before.

The police are unsure how many students Carlisle’s photos and videos were sent to. There is an ongoing investigation following allegations of other victims.

The school district put out a press release on May 5 when the allegations were made public. According to police, Carlisle was put on administrative leave at that point.

Carlisle was arrested on Thursday and charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful sexual contact with a minor, statutory assault, unlawful contact with a minor, two counts of sexual contact with a student, dissemination of sexually explicit material to a minor and two counts of corruption of minors. Carlisle is being held in Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail.