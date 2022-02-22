Two elementary schools in the Elizabethtown Area School District — Rheems and Mill Road — will close at the end of this school year, and students in grades kindergarten through second will be consolidated into the district’s two remaining elementary schools — East High Street and Bainbridge — at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

With a 9-0 vote, the Elizabethtown school board on Tuesday night approved a resolution shuttering the two schools, marking the end of public discussions that began several years ago on the possible school closures. The vote came about 2 1/2 hours after the meeting’s start at 6 p.m.

Before the vote, board member Caroline Lalvani said the decision “doesn’t come lightly and it doesn’t come without a lot of thought.” But with financial challenges, “this is our reality right now.”

She was emotional as she described the difficulty in making this decision. “This is not an easy decision, and I don’t want anyone to ever think that it was.” She said she appreciated everyone who shared their comments and concerns.

Only a couple citizens mentioned the school closings during the public comment period.

Kristy Moore, who described how much her children loved Mill Road, said, “I hope that what we had that made all our elementary schools special can be carried into this next phase.” She urged the district to “keep that small school feeling the E-town community has come to cherish.”

Sarah Zahn said she wished there was a way to keep one school open until an addition could be built onto East High and the district could transition to full-day kindergarten. She also asked that if the schools are closed, the money saved be put toward a full-day kindergarten program.

In recent discussions on cost-cutting measures, it’s been projected that closing the schools would save the district approximately $700,000 in operational expenses.

Changing plans

The district’s four-phase building plan originally called for the renovation of Rheems and Mill Road. But a review of the debt needed for those projects and for a future renovation of the high school/middle school complex, and its impact on the district budget, led to a change of plans.

In March 2019, the school board approved a less costly renovation to the lower level of the Elizabethtown Area Middle School to accommodate sixth-grade classes, which were housed at Bear Creek School. The grade realignment, in effect last fall, also moved third-grade classes from the four elementary schools to Bear Creek, leaving 33 open classrooms in the elementary buildings.

In 2019, plans still called for Rheems to be renovated, with the possible closure of Mill Road. But in early 2020, district administration began exploring the potential for consolidating the primary grades into two schools, with 700-plus students in kindergarten through second grades.

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, a meeting in March 2020 drew a crowd of parents and others opposed to closing the two schools.

Since that time, the school board has gathered community input through ThoughtExchange, an online discussion tool, and discussed the possible closures at public forums held last year in June and September. As legally required, a hearing was held on Nov. 22, 90 days before the final vote.

Among the information considered was a consultant report that projects student enrollment to remain flat through 2030 despite planned housing developments within the district.

The administration has maintained that consolidation would lead to greater equity in class sizes and student services, including more flexibility in the use of counselors, social workers and special education staff.

The administration also has said the district’s current class-size target for primary grades would remain at 23 students, which is lower than the state recommendation of 25. The administration did not recommend furloughing existing staff.

The board has discussed offering full-day kindergarten and whether there would be enough space in just two buildings. It’s been argued that adding extra classrooms to East High or Bainbridge would be more cost effective than doing a full-scale renovation at Mill Road or Rheems.