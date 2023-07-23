Officials closed streets in Elizabethtown on Sunday afternoon while investigating an explosive that was inert.

A resident contacted emergency services around 1:45 p.m. after finding what appeared to be military ordinance in the first block of East Orange Street in Elizabethtown. Fire officials from Elizabethtown, Mount Joy and Bainbridge fire departments cleared the area until the Pennsylvania State Police Bomb Squad confirmed the item was inert and disposed of it.

Elizabethtown police said there was no risk to the public, and all roads were reopened by Sunday evening.