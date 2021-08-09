Elizabethtown police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen with her 4-month-old son Sunday.

Daneishya Neal is believed to have run away and police are asking for the public's help in finding her and Zymir Neal, police said Monday afternoon.

Daneishya Neal is about 5'4", 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a blue shirt and white Nike sneakers. She has a pierced nose. Zymir is about 24", 15 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elizabethtown police at 717-367-6540, 7:30 a.m-4 p.m., 717-367-1835, anytime, or by calling 911. Tips may also be submitted anonymously here.