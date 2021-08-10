Update: This story has been updated to reflect that Daneishya and Zymir Neal were found safely in York County on Tuesday afternoon and are being "well taken care of," Elizabethtown police said.

A 14-year-old girl and her 4-month-old son who were reported missing Sunday have been found safely.

Daneishya Neal and her son Zymir Neal were last seen leaving their residence in Elizabethtown on Sunday, police said.

In an updated Tuesday, police said their pair were found safely on Tuesday afternoon in York County. No other details were released.

"They are now no longer listed as missing and they are being well taken care of," police said in a statement. "Again, thank you to the public for all of your assistance in locating these missing persons."