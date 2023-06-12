After 5½ years as Elizabethtown’s police chief, Edward Cunningham is retiring.

Details were not immediately available Monday, but borough Councilman Lanty Moss confirmed Cunningham notified the borough last week that he was retiring. His retirement comes a month after he made a crude gesture to an officer in a neighboring jurisdiction.

Mayor Clarence Mummert said Cunningham’s retirement was unexpected and that Cunningham did not give a reason.

Cunningham, reached by phone Monday, said he was “done talking about this whole incident. I’ve got nothing more to say.”

Before hanging up, Cunningham confirmed he sent an email to an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter from his personal email referring to LNP’s story about the gesture.

The email, sent Saturday, said: “Ed Cunningham here... I want to thank you for the story that you wrote. It has really changed my life.”

In the article, Cunningham acknowledged giving the finger to a Northwest Regional Police Department officer in a marked cruiser on May 11. Northwest Regional patrols West Donegal and Mount Joy townships, which surround Elizabethtown.

The Northwest officer followed Cunningham to his Mount Joy home. Cunningham was off-duty and returning from a Hershey Bears game.

The officer asked why Cunningham gave him the finger. Cunningham told him he did so because he doesn’t support Northwest’s traffic enforcement and that he gives all Northwest cruisers the finger when he passes them, according to an account of the stop provided anonymously to LNP, but verified by Northwest’s chief.

Cunningham also said in the article that the borough was investigating and he remained in full command.

Asked about Cunningham’s status with the department on Monday, borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger said the borough doesn’t comment on personnel matters.

Mummert offered praise for Cunningham’s leadership of the department: “He did an excellent job. Really put the police force, not on the map, but really boosted them up.”

Other council members either would not comment, did not return messages or could not be reached Monday.

Cunningham, 51, was hired in January 2018 to succeed Jack Mentzer, who retired after 12 years as chief and 36 total years on the force.

Cunningham came to Elizabethtown after 23 years with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

He advocated community-focused policing in Elizabethtown and his department soon partnered with Second Chance PA, a pre-arrest diversion program in which police have the discretion not to charge people for minor drug offenses if they agree to go into treatment.

Christopher Dreisbach, Second Chance PA’s founder, said he was extremely thankful for Cunningham’s partnership.

“He was the original police chief who helped launch and grow Second Chance PA. I would further add that since the inception, 24 additional police chiefs have signed on and taken part in the growth of Second Chance PA,” Dreisbach said.

Dreisbach estimated that Second Chance PA has probably helped a couple thousand people.

“Without Ed’s early guidance, we certainly wouldn’t have expanded to the presence we are now,” Dreisbach said.

When he spoke with an LNP reporter Monday, Cunningham was at The Spot Hometown Deli, an Elizabethtown sandwich shop he and his wife opened in April.