Elizabethtown’s police chief made a vulgar gesture to a Northwest Regional Police Department officer while driving last month, and the borough is investigating.

Chief Edward Cunningham and Northwest Chief Mark Mayberry confirmed details of the May 11 incident, which were provided anonymously to LNP | LancasterOnline. Northwest Regional patrols West Donegal and Mount Joy townships, which surround Elizabethtown.

“I made a mistake in a moment and I apologized for it afterward,” Cunningham said Thursday.

According to the account provided to LNP, Cunningham gave the finger to a police officer in a marked Northwest cruiser. The officer followed Cunningham a short distance to his Mount Joy home and asked why Cunningham gave him the finger. Cunningham was not on duty at the time.

The officer smelled alcohol and tried to investigate Cunningham, but Cunningham walked into his garage without answering questions and closed the garage door. Cunningham did come back outside and was investigated for DUI and told the Northwest officer that he gave him the finger because he doesn’t support the department’s traffic enforcement and that he gives all Northwest cruisers the finger when he passes them.

When asked about what happened, Cunningham said, “Basically, all I have to say at this point is that an officer did an investigation and my blood alcohol was zero, zero, zero.”

He then went on to answer a few other questions and said he and the mayor would release a statement when the borough investigation is done. Cunningham said he has been in full command since the incident.

Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger said the borough doesn’t comment on personnel matters.

Cunningham said he had one beer at a Hershey Bears game, but declined Thursday to talk about why he gave the unidentified officer the finger.

Mayberry said his officer handled the situation appropriately and called him afterward to tell him what had happened.

Mayberry said the officer used a roadside breath test device on Cunningham after smelling alcohol and “it showed no alcohol.”

As for Cunningham’s comment about Northwest’s traffic enforcement, Mayberry said Cunningham has never said anything to him about it, nor has anyone else made a formal complaint.

He and Cunningham said their officers work closely together and regularly. They also said they don’t think the incident has affected how each department’s officers work with the other’s officers.

“It’s business as usual,” Mayberry said. He said the department was trying to put the incident behind it, but wasn’t “happy about the situation as a whole.”

Cunningham said he and his officers “have the highest respect for Northwest’s officers. And I have a high level of respect for Chief Mayberry.”

Cunningham said he wrote an apology to Northwest, his own department and the borough.