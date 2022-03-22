Tonight, the Elizabethtown Area School District school board will consider a list of over $1 million in potential budget cuts including staff, arts and sports.

Elizabethtown community members plan to protest these cuts outside the Elizabethtown Area High School at 5 p.m. Protestors are encouraged to attend the 6 p.m. meeting, where they can make a public comment to the board.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, nearly 30 people responded that they’d attend the S.O.S: Support Our Students Rally Facebook event.

Watch the video of the protest below:

Students and community members concerned about the potential cuts have already been outspoken at recent board meetings while the administration has stated it is against making any cuts. A petition to save student activities, created by Elizabethtown Area High School junior Adrian Grosh, gained over 1,500 signatures in the past two months.

Board Vice President Michael Martin, who proposed a review of $1 million in cuts, said he simply wanted more information before approving a budget and cuts to athletics or other drastic changes to extracurriculars are not likely. $1 million in cuts is equivalent to the 3% tax increase that the administration proposed as part of its $71.64 million 2022-23 budget.