Two Lancaster County police departments are in line to receive grants to pay to equip their officers with body worn cameras.

Elizabethtown Borough Police Department and Northwest Regional Police have both been approved for grants from the Pennsylvania Commission of Crime and Delinquency.

Elizabethtown police will receive a $16,525 grant, while Northwest Regional police will receive $10,955. The departments are required to match the grant amounts to fully fund the purchase of the cameras.

Acceptance of the grants requires approval from Lancaster County’s commissioners, who are expected to sign off at Wednesday’s meeting.

Dale Brubaker, grant specialist with the Lancaster County district attorney’s office, said that after being approached by one of the departments for help in applying for the grant, the county opened up the application and invited other departments to join. He said two other departments expressed interest but did not provide the required information in time.

Elizabethtown police and Northwest Regional police will join East Cocalico, Lititz, Manheim Borough, Strasburg, Northern Lancaster County Regional and Lancaster city police in using body cameras. The city was the first law enforcement agency out of the roughly two dozen in the county to begin using them in May 2019.