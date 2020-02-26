A nonprofit rooted deep in a northwest Lancaster County community may be forced to increase costs for families as the Elizabethtown Area School District seeks to institute additional fees for its facilities.

While it’s still unclear how much the school district will charge - or if it will charge at all - some community members are worried what additional fees might mean for the future of Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation and Community Services, commonly referred to as GEARS, and the families that use it.

Founded in 2000 after the Elizabethtown Area Recreation Commission and Elizabethtown Area Community Services Authority merged, GEARS offers recreation, education and social services programs for children and adults in Elizabethtown Borough, Mount Joy Township and West Donegal Township.

"The people using our service cannot spend any more than they already are, even if it’s a couple bucks," GEARS board member John Martin said.

Elizabethtown Area School District has historically allowed GEARS to use its property at no charge, both for before- and after-school child care and various recreational programs. It did so from 2000 to 2019 under a contract with GEARS and the three aforementioned municipalities.

In 2019, they agreed to a one-year contract extension starting in 2020 in which the district began charging GEARS a 3% fee for its before- and after-school programs housed at each of the district’s elementary schools, a fee Martin said was "forced on us."

In January, the school district announced it wouldn’t extend the contract, which expires at the end of this year. Instead the school board will seek a separate agreement, presumably still with a 3% fee, to ensure the before- and after-school program stays at Elizabethtown.

'No difference' in child care

At a school board meeting this month, school board President Terry Seiders tried to reassure parents who were concerned over the program’s future.

"Anybody that’s worried about child care - you’re still going to have it through GEARS," Seiders said. "They’re still our provider of choice in our buildings. No difference."

Residents at the meeting, however, expressed concern over the new charges and questioned the board’s motives.

"It seems like a money decision," Kelly Monaghan, 43, of Elizabethtown, said, addressing the school board’s reasoning to charge GEARS. To say the before- and after-school program isn’t educational, she added, "is just a gross bit of negligence and maybe willful blindness."

David Kuppel, 46, of Elizabethtown, echoed Monaghan’s message.

"I think it’s one thing to call out, say, the basketball programs, and another for the before- and after-school programs, because, in my mind, these are not recreation programs," he said. "These are supportive services that are directly tied to education."

Potential fee for facilities

Now the district is considering charging GEARS and other community organizations whenever they use school district facilities and grounds.

"We can’t wholeheartedly spend time, energy and resources to continue to fund recreation in this community," district spokesman Troy Portser said, adding that municipalities are responsible for funding recreation, not school districts.

The district absorbs more than 16,000 hours of community use of school facilities and grounds, Portser said. In January, alone, GEARS and other organizations have used nearly 1,100 hours’ worth of the district’s time, 677 of which was from GEARS’ before- and after-school program.

The district, Portser said, wants to recoup a portion of those costs — for custodians after-hours and groundskeeping, for example.

"GEARS just thinks we should be eating those costs, because we always have," Portser said.

A school board committee is expected to figure out whether the district should institute new fees and how much they should be. Portser said there is no timetable for that decision.

That leaves organizations like GEARS in limbo.

'Paying twice'

"I don’t see how we can eat it all," Martin said of the possible new charges. "It’s going to be passed onto the user, and the user is a taxpayer, and the taxpayer pays for those facilities, so they’re going to be paying twice."

GEARS served 269 students last year at before- and after-school programs at Bear Creek School and Bainbridge, East High, Mill Road and Rheems elementary schools, according to an annual report. About 17,300 people signed up for recreation activities last year.

Its annual budget sits around $1.8 million, child care being the biggest expense. Contributions from the three municipalities cover about 16% of the overall budget.

Officials from Elizabethtown Borough, Mount Joy Township and West Donegal Township said they’re still committed to GEARS and are working on a new, five-year contract. GEARS Chairman Jerry Cole confirmed that.

Cole said the GEARS board expects to meet with the school board in March to discuss potential additional fees. More fees, he said, could lead to increased costs for those looking to utilize its services. The 3% fee from the school district for before- and after-school care, for example, led to an extra $3 a week for families.

He said GEARS should remain viable as long as child care remains in operation. But that means it must have the public’s support.

"The public should know that we need them to support GEARS and all the programs that we offer, and encourage their municipal representatives and school board members to keep the organization functioning," Cole said.