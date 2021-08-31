A Lancaster County mayor is being honored by a statewide association for his service to the community.

Elizabethtown Mayor Clarence “Chuck” Mummert Jr. has been named Mayor of the Year by the Association of Mayors of the Boroughs of Pennsylvania.

According to a press release from the association, the award recognizes a mayor who “shows outstanding service and commitment to the community and its residents.”

“I was kind of caught by surprise, and very honored,” Mummert, 74, said of when he found out about the award.

Mummert was first elected mayor of the western Lancaster County borough in 2009 after serving one term on borough council. He is currently completing his third term and is running unopposed for reelection this November.

After graduating from Elizabeth Area High School, Mummert went on to pursue two bachelor’s degrees and master’s before starting his career in sales in the music industry, according to the press release. Mummert moved back to Elizabethtown in 2001 and shortly after that felt the residents of the borough’s second ward needed better representation, leading him to run for borough council.

He is the recipient of several previous awards, including the 2019 Anthony J. Defilippi Award for Outstanding Achievement in Government Affairs and the 2018 Governor’s Award for Local Government Excellence from Gov. Tom Wolf. He was president of the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs from 2016-2017 and is past president of the Elizabethtown Rotary Club.

Mummert said he was unaware that Elizabethtown’s professional staff had nominated him for the award from the mayors’ association, and he said it made him “very proud” to be recognized by his colleagues.

Mummert said he enjoys visiting nursing homes along the east coast to visit with residents and tell them about Elizabethtown, as well as to sing to them, earning him the nickname the “singing mayor.” He also enjoys visiting elementary schools to tell students about the borough, his role in it and to encourage them to get involved in civic life.

“I am very happy in this borough, my hometown, but I am very happy to be a promoter of Elizabethtown and to keep the quality of life what it is,” he said. “We have a wonderful borough here.”