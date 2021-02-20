An Elizabethtown man will serve as many as 20 years in state prison after he was found guilty in November of raping a woman in his home, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Justin M. Burke, 24, was sentenced Friday to a total aggregate sentence of 10 to 20 years in a state correctional institution, followed by five years of probation after he was convicted on eight charges including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

Burke’s case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller, who noted at his sentencing that Burke had 10 prior sexual assaults and numerous other convictions on his record, according to the news release.

Muller argued that “the only way to keep the public, and any woman within arms-length of him safe, is to put him in prison.”

Muller said Burke had lured a woman to his bedroom to show her his new puppy before raping her, according to previous reporting.

As part of his sentence, Burke will also be deemed a sexually violent predator which requires lifetime registration and an enhanced notification requirement that includes telling his neighbors that he is a sexually violent predator, according to the news release.

Burke had been on probation for assaulting two women at a dorm party at Stevens College in 2017 when he was arrested for this offense, according to previous reporting.