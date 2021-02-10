An Elizabethtown man sexually assaulted an underage girl and then began stalking her and entering her house while uninvited, according to the Elizabethtown Borough Police Department.

Luis Zachary Fox, 19, was charged with 11 different child sex crimes — including statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse — burglary and stalking for activity police say began when he met a 14-year-old girl through SnapChat in late October 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Fox had exchanged naked pictures with the girl through the social media app, falsely telling her he was 17, before meeting her near a park in the early morning hours of Oct. 29 to take her back to his Elizabethtown Borough residence where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

Fox became “very possessive and aggressive” toward the girl after he felt she was not paying enough attention to him, according to the affidavit. Fox arrived uninvited at the girl’s residence at least twice, and was told to stop communicating with her by her family. On another occasion, Fox entered the girl’s bedroom while she was not there and took ear pods and a bandanna, showing the stolen items to a mutual acquaintance.

Fox had also been using SnapChat to communicate with other juvenile girls, telling them he was 17, police said.

Fox was committed to Lancaster County Prison on Wednesday after he was unable to post $250,000 bail, court records show. He has a preliminary hearing before Judge Randall L. Miller on Feb. 19.