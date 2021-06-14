An Elizabethtown man will serve as many as 20 years in prison after he was found guilty on Friday of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in Manheim Borough, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Jesus DeJesus-Gonzalez, 42, will serve between 10 and 20 years in a state correctional institution followed by three years of probation after a jury found him guilty of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, intimidation of a witness, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor, the district attorney’s office said in a news release. He is required to register as a sex offender for life as part of the sentence.

DeJesus-Gonzalez sexually assaulted the girl as she slept in the basement of a home on West Ferdinand Street in March 2018, the district attorney’s office said.

DeJesus-Gonzalez then told the girl during the assault that he would give her five dollars if she did not tell anyone, according to the news release. He later gave the girl money the following morning before she went to school.

The 10-20 year sentence is the maximum allowed by law for the aggravated indecent assault charge, the district attorney’s office said.

Assistant District Attornye Fritz Haverstick argued that consecutive sentences for the intimidation, corruption and unlawful contact charges were warranted given DeJesus-Gonzalez’s exploitation of the close relationship he had with the girl over her life, according to the news release.