An Elizabethtown man raped a woman after after asking her to come into his apartment to see his puppy, police said.

The woman told police she and Justin M. Burke, 22, had gone to York County to buy fireworks July.

Once at his apartment in the 100 block of Poplar Street, he demanded she come in and see his new puppy, saying, "you are coming in," police said.

When the woman was inside, Burke grabbed her and pulled her onto his bed and wouldn't let her up, police said. She told Burke to stop multiple times and kept reaching for her keys, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Burke is charged with felony counts of rape by forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, two counts of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent and aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion.

Burke is also charged with two counts misdemeanor indecent assault, according to court documents. Burke was arrested on September 30, and is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $500,000 bail.

