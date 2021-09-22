An Elizabethtown man pushed a police officer down a flight of stairs in an attempt to avoid arrest, dragging himself down as well, after chasing a Turkey Hill employee early Wednesday morning, according to Elizabethtown Borough police.

Jafaar K. Sule, 26, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Employees found Sule outside a Turkey Hill at 549 S. Market St. around 4:45 a.m. asking customers for money, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Sule, who had previously been warned not to go to the store, screamed at an employee and chased her back inside when she warned him to leave, then fled the area.

The employee later told investigators she believed Sule was going to seriously harm her.

Officers found Sule nearby at his residence in the 600 block of South Hanover Street, where he told investigators he felt he could go to the Turkey Hill because he was thirsty, police said. Sule acknowledged remaining at the store after a customer purchased a drink for him.

Sule refused to comply with officers’ orders, slamming a door in their face and later pushing an officer down a flight of stairs when he was placed under arrest, according to the affidavit. Sule was dragged with the officer down the stairs.

Sule eventually complied after an officer sparked his stun gun, warning Sule that he would use it against him.

Sule was taken to Lancaster County Prison on Wednesday in lieu of $200,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Randall Miller on Sept. 28.

Sule previously pleaded guilty to defiant trespass in January, April and June, most recently being sentenced to a year of probation, according to court documents. He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing before Miller on Oct. 13 on separate charges of institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident in August.