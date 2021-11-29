An Elizabethtown man was accidentally shot and killed by a young relative while hunting in Cambria County, according to a report by WJAC-TV in Johnstown.

William Tripp, 71, was shot in the head by the child while hunting in Jackson Township around 10 a.m. Saturday, WJAC said.

Tripp was hunting with family and friends along a gas line when he was accidentally shot in the head.

A juvenile relative of Tripp’s was attempting to shoot a deer but missed, striking Tripp, who was about 300 yards away.

Tripp was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees told WJAC the incident was “a heart-wrenching” accident. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday, the results of which were not stated in the report.

State police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are assisting with the investigation.