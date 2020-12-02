An Elizabethtown man is facing charges after police say he fractured a four-month-old's shoulder after getting frustrated because the child wouldn't stop crying.

Zachary L. Eisenhower, 27, was charged days after police were called to Hershey Medical Center on Oct. 11 after the child had arrived with a proximal humerus fracture -- a fracture in the ball of the shoulder -- according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Eisenhower initially told police that the baby had woken up with a limp arm, according to the affidavit. Three days later on Oct. 14, he told an Elizabethtown detective that he had actually been playfully tossing the baby in the air to try to stop him from crying.

Eisenhower became frustrated and grabbed the baby “rough” by the arms and tossed him in the air, according to the affidavit. After that, the baby’s arm was limp and the baby cried when his arm was touched.

Eisenhower was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault of a victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older and endangering the welfare of children. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

He is free on $200,000 unsecured bail, according to court dockets.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m., Dec. 22, in front of judge Randall Miller.

