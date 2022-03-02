A Elizabethtown man is facing charges after police say he had more than 100 photos and videos depicting child pornography on his phone, tablet, computer and other electronic devices.

Phillip Michael Jefferies, 32, of the 300 block of Bainbridge street, was charged with five felony counts of child pornography and five felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, according to court documents.

Police were first alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children via a cyber tip about child porn in June, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Six months later, on Dec. 17, 2021, police executed a search warrant at Jefferies' apartment and collected 17 electronic devices.

In total, investigators found 91 photos and 45 videos depicting child pornography on four devices, police said.

Jefferies admitted to downloading the images and said he downloaded a ZIP file that had both adult and child pornography on it, according to the affidavit.

A preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 25, in front of District Judge Randall Miller, according to court documents. Jeffries is free on $100,000 unsecured bail.