Darius Luciano was a passenger of a car that was pulled over by police in Elizabethtown early Thursday morning, and told the driver and passenger that he didn’t want to go back to jail, according to charging documents.

Police say Luciano was armed with a shotgun, but appeared to be slumped over. Luciano then fired the gun inside the vehicle, threatened to shoot the driver and briefly fled from police, according to charging documents.

No one was injured. Luciano, 25, is charged with felony counts of kidnapping, possession of firearms prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license, along with 14 misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person, according to a criminal complaint.

Luciano was in the backseat when the car he riding in was pulled over at 1:53 a.m. Tuesday on Masonic Drive for expired insurance, according to the affidavit. Officers noted Luciano was "slumped over” and appeared to be under the influence of something, but the driver told the officer that Luciano was sleeping.

When the officer walked back to his vehicle, Luciano pulled out a Marlin Model 120 12-gauge shotgun and told the driver and the passenger that he didn't want to go back to jail, according to the affidavit.

The officer heard a "loud bang" come from the car and then saw the passenger walking toward the police car, according to the affidavit.

Luciano apparently shot the gun through the floorboard of the vehicle, police said.

Officers saw Luciano waving the gun in an unsafe manner through the back window of the car, according to the affidavit. Luciano ignored the officer’s commands, got out from the back-driver’s side door and ran, police said.

Luciano was arrested less than a half-mile away in the 600 block of Bainbridge Street, police said.

The driver and passenger told police that Luciano messaged them on Facebook and asked for a ride to King's Haven Mobile Home Park, according to the affidavit.

After the vehicle was pulled over, Luciano pulled out the shotgun and told the driver that he wasn't going back to jail, police said. After Luciano fired the gun, he told the driver, "if you don't drive, I'll shoot you," according to the affidavit.

The driver said told police he was "terrified" when the gun went off, according to the affidavit.

Luciano is a convicted felon and is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm. He was convicted of a 2014 burglary in Elizabethtown, according to court records.

Luciano is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail, according to court records.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 2.

