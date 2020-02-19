An Elizabethtown man who is charged with raping a woman last summer must register under Megan's Law and will be on probation for 15 years for groping two other women three years ago.

Justin M. Burke, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Feb. 18, to two counts each of indecent assault and harassment.

He groped the women from behind, separately, when they were returning from a bathroom to a party he was having at his Stevens College dorm on Feb. 24, 2017, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Burke initially had been accepted into the county's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program in March 2018 to resolve the case. The program is typically for first-time offenders and does not result in a conviction if the program is successfully completed.

Burke was to perform community service, work full time, pay costs and comply with sex-offender conditions for two years. However, he was removed from the program after he was arrested in September on rape and related charges.

In the rape case, according to police, he demanded a woman come into his apartment to see his new puppy on July 7, saying, "you are coming in."

Once she was inside, Burke grabbed her, pulled her onto his bed and wouldn't let her up, police said. She told Burke to stop multiple times and kept reaching for her keys, according to charging documents.

Burke is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts each of sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault and three counts indecent assault in the case. He's free on $500,000 bail.

A trial date has not been scheduled.

