Two state police troopers were injured after a vehicle they were sitting in was rear-ended by a van Friday morning while parked on Interstate-81 North in Dauphin County.

At the time, the troopers were investigating an unoccupied stolen pickup truck, which police said was crashed by an Elizabethtown man.

The troopers responded about 6 a.m. to I-81 North’s mile marker 65.2 in Dauphin County, where the pickup truck was crashed and left disabled in the left lane, police said.

At the scene, the troopers were sitting inside of their cruiser, with its emergency lights flashing, when the vehicle was rear-ended by a Sprinter van, police said.

The crash pushed the cruiser forward, also causing it to crash into the pickup truck, police said.

The van driver was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital with “minor injuries.” The troopers suffered “moderate” injuries, and also were transported to an area hospital by ambulance, police said.

“Both Troopers’ injuries are considered non-life threatening,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the pickup truck had been stolen and was part of a prior hit-and-run, DUI crash.

Noah Andrew McKinney, 26, of Elizabethtown was identified as the pickup truck’s driver, police said, adding that he was arrested about 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Online court documents show that McKinney faces felony charges of receiving stolen property and accident involving death or personal injury, as well as a half dozen lesser charges.

According to those documents, he remains incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $75,000 in bail.

Police did not say whether the van driver would be charged.

Anyone with information about the crash has been asked to call police at at 717-671-7500.

