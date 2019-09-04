An Elizabethtown man was charged after police say he had multiple images of child pornography on his cell phone and computer and that he was downloading and sending images containing child pornography.

Zachary Evan Heberling, 29, of the 700 block of East Willow Street, was charged with dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, two counts of child pornography and three counts of criminal use of a communication facility – all felony charges.

Heberling was charged after police found several images of child pornography on his Samsung Galaxy 8 Note cell phone and two other hard drives, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

A detective with the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Unit obtained a court order to get Herberling’s information from Comcast after the detective found a video on a file-sharing site that was being investigated in February, the affidavit says.

After getting a warrant for Heberling’s two computer towers, phone and laptop, police said they recovered at least 20 files of child pornography, police said.

Herberling “acknowledged using his computer as well as his cellular phone to seek and download child pornography” after initially denying it, police said in the affidavit.

Herberling was taken to Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More Lancaster County crime news: