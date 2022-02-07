An Elizabethtown man is facing charges charges after a months-long investigation revealed he raped and sexually assaulted two children, according to Elizabethtown police.

Police arrested Robert E. Anderson, 51, of Elizabethtown, on Feb. 5. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison and faces four counts of rape of a child and 17 related felonies.

Police initially received a report in March 2021, during which two children, both under the age of 13, described to police the sexual assault, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

One child told police the abuse happened more than one time and said that if they wanted something, Anderson would ask for a "treat" in return, according to police. The "treat," according to the affidavit, meant Anderson inappropriately touching the child or having the child touch Anderson inappropriately.

The other child told police that Anderson had molested them for a couple of years, beginning when they were around 11 and lasting until around 13 or 14, police said. Anderson would make the child perform oral sex and at times make the juvenile have sex with him.

Anderson told the older child not to tell anyone because he could go to jail for a long time, the child told police.

Along with rape of a child, Anderson is also charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault with a person less than 13, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and related charged. In all, Anderson is charged with 21 felonies, according to court records.

He's currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 15 in front of District Judge Randall Miller.