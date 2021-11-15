An inmate already serving a sentence in state prison for sexually assaulting a child has been charged with additional felonies for forcing an underage girl to have sex with him, then bragging about it on social media, according to Elizabethtown Borough police.

Luis Zachary Fox, 20, of Elizabethtown, sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in the 300 block of East Park Street in Elizabethtown around 1 a.m. on Jan. 2, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Fox was 19 at the time.

Fox later bragged about the assault, claiming to another person on Instragram that he had impregnated the girl, police said. The affidavit did not state if the girl was actually impregnated.

The girl spoke with investigators in January, telling them Fox had spoken to her through SnapChat and offered to bring her to his home using a ride sharing service. Fox was aware of the child’s age at the time, police said.

Fox began making unwanted sexual advances toward the girl despite her repeated refusals, eventually forcibly grabbing her and assaulting her against her will, according to the affidavit. Fox later threatened to tell others that he had impregnated her if she told anyone what happened.

The girl told police Fox would pressure her to have sex by threatening to damage her belongings or tell her family of their sexual relationship. The girl said she complied with Fox’s threats because she was afraid of him.

In later messages between the two on social media, Fox showed the girl a picture and video of a gun cabinet with several hunting and assault rifles.

Police also found social media messages showing Fox was aware of the girl’s age and stated people were saying he could go to jail.

Fox was previously charged with 11 different child sex crimes including statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse as well as burglary and stalking for exchanging naked pictures with a 14-year-old girl through social media, then sexually assaulting her and breaking into her home in October 2020, according to previous reporting. Police said at the time that the then-19-year-old Fox had been falsely telling young girls on social media he was 17.

He pleaded guilty to those charges in July, being sentenced to four to eight years in state prison in Somerset, according to court records. Fox was also required to register as a lifetime sex offender.

Fox was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

A preliminary hearing for the new charges has been scheduled for Dec. 6 before Judge Randall Miller.

Court documents show Fox was also charged in October with six other child sex crimes as well as stalking for offenses that took place in November 2020. He is currently awaiting trial on those charges.