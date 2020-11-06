An Elizabethtown man has been convicted of raping a woman last year in his home.

Justin M. Burke's conviction Thursday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, came as he was already on probation for indecent assaults of two women.

A jury found Burke, 24, guilty of eight charges, including felony rape, after a four-day trial in Lancaster County Court. The jury deliberated for several hours before rendering a verdict late Thursday morning.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller presented evidence that Burke lured a woman to his bedroom to show her his new puppy. Burke then raped the woman when she entered his bedroom, according to the district attorney's office.

Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely presided over the trial, and will sentence Burke after a background investigation. After he was found guilty, Burke's bail was set at $2 million and he was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

Burke pleaded guilty in February to assaulting two women at a dorm party at Stevens College. He was sentenced to two years of probation and Megan's Law registration for 15 years.