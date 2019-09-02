One of the four remaining Kmart stores in Lancaster County is scheduled to close by mid-December.

“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania," company spokesman Larry Costello said in an email. "The liquidation sale is expected to begin in mid-September and the store is planned to close by mid-December. We encourage customers to continue shopping on Kmart.com for all their product needs.”

Costello did not answer a question about how many employees the store has.

The confirmation comes as USA Today reported that the company will close about 100 stores across the county by mid-October, and published a list of 11 Pennsylvania locations that included Elizabethtown.

The other three local Kmarts, which were not on the list of locations to be closed, are in Columbia, Ephrata and Willow Street.

Two Kmarts in Lancaster closed in recent years, well before the bankruptcy. The Kmart on Fruitville Pike shut in March 2017. The Kmart in East Towne Center went dark in May 2015.

From January 2019