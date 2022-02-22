An Elizabethtown Area High School Student sexually abused an underage girl and kept inappropriate images of her on his phone, according to borough police.

Congle Zhu, 19, of West Donegal Township, exchanged numerous sexually explicit messages with the girl since at least October, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Zhu, a ninth-grade student at the school, exchanged nude photographs and videos with the girl on social media. Zhu was aware of the girl’s age at the time, telling her at one point that he was older than her and “he has a lot more experience than her,” according to the affidavit.

Police began investigating Zhu in October after an Elizabethtown Area School District official expressed concern for the girl’s safety. An anonymous parent told the official that Zhu was in a potentially inappropriate relationship with the girl.

The school district issued a statement to families Tuesday saying Zhu, who was not specifically named, would not be permitted to enter the school.

Additionally, the school district said they are continuing to cooperate with borough police and are continuing to consult the school solicitor "to determine our appropriate measures on this matter," according to the statement.

Speaking through a translator, Zhu told police was in a relationship with the girl despite her being underage. Zhu also admitted to kissing the girl and fondling her underneath her clothes at one point.

An examination of Zhu’s phone found several images depicting child pornography, police said.

Police arrested Zhu at the school campus Tuesday morning, charging him with six felonies including possession of child pornography and two misdemeanor charges of indecent assault.

Attempts to reach Zhu’s attorney, Christine Pierce Lora, were not immediately successful.

Judge Randall Miller set Zhu’s bail at $20,000 during a preliminary arraignment Tuesday. Zhu is currently free after posting 10% of that amount, court records show.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.